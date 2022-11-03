Osun guber: Tribunal admits more documentary evidence in Adeleke/Oyetola’s case

Osun State Governorship Elections Tribunal, on Thursday, admitted more documentary evidence to serve as exhibit against the declaration of the governor-elect, Isiaka Adeleke as the winner of the state July 16 election in the petition submitted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The tribunal admitted BVAS reports showing over-voting, Adeleke’s alleged forged certificate as exhibit to challenge the result declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect as the governor of the state.

Also admitted the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports showing the over-voting in favour of Ademola Adeleke during the July 16 governorship election in the state and Adeleke’s Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School, B.Sc Certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Letter of Attestation dated 22/5/2016 from Ede Muslim High School, NYSC Certificate of Exception and some other documents as exhibits.

Other admitted documents are forms EC8As, for Olorunda, Obokun and Ila local governments, forms EC8Bs which are results of the wards and forms EC8Cs- the results of each of the 10 local governments being challenged, forms EC8D which is the summary of the overall result, EC8Es the declaration of the result and form EC9.

However, petitioner’s counsel, Saka Layoonu (SAN) tendered schedule containing the list of documents as exhibits for the case, informing the court that the documents had been cross-check by the respondents counsels.

Respondent counsels, Jamiu Olabode, first respondent; Niyi Owolade, second respondent and Nathaniel Oke, SAN third respondent confirmed the document but objected to the documents, saying that they will reserve their arguments to the final written addresses.

Petitioner's counsel further sought the adjourment of the sitting for further tendering of documentary evidence for the case.





The tribunal chairman, Tertsea Kume, in his ruling admitted the documents in evidence, marked them as exhibits and adjourned till November 16 for further tendering of documents.