Osun guber: Tribunal admits more documentary evidence in Adeleke/Oyetola’s case

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun, Osun guber: Tribunal admits more documentary evidence in Adeleke/Oyetola's case
Oyetola and Adeleke FILE PHOTO

Osun State Governorship Elections Tribunal, on Thursday, admitted more documentary evidence to serve as exhibit against the declaration of the governor-elect, Isiaka Adeleke as the winner of the state July 16 election in the petition submitted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The tribunal admitted BVAS reports showing over-voting, Adeleke’s alleged forged certificate as exhibit to challenge the result declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect as the governor of the state.

Also admitted the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports showing the over-voting in favour of Ademola Adeleke during the July 16 governorship election in the state and Adeleke’s Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School, B.Sc Certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Letter of Attestation dated 22/5/2016 from Ede Muslim High School, NYSC Certificate of Exception and some other documents as exhibits.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Other admitted documents are forms EC8As, for Olorunda, Obokun and Ila local governments, forms EC8Bs which are results of the wards and forms EC8Cs- the results of each of the 10 local governments being challenged, forms EC8D which is the summary of the overall result, EC8Es the declaration of the result and form EC9.

However, petitioner’s counsel, Saka Layoonu (SAN) tendered schedule containing the list of documents as exhibits for the case, informing the court that the documents had been cross-check by the respondents counsels.

Respondent counsels, Jamiu Olabode, first respondent; Niyi Owolade, second respondent and Nathaniel Oke, SAN third respondent confirmed the document but objected to the documents, saying that they will reserve their arguments to the final written addresses.

Petitioner’s counsel further sought the adjourment of the sitting for further tendering of documentary evidence for the case.


The tribunal chairman, Tertsea Kume, in his ruling admitted the documents in evidence, marked them as exhibits and adjourned till November 16 for further tendering of documents.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

2023: FGBMFI kicks against same-faith ticket, money politics

Latest News

UNIBEN don decries dearth of orthodontists, says 70 inadequate for over 200m…

Latest News

Civil rights group warns FG against compromise on procurement laws in Nigeria’s…

Latest News

Atiku in talks with five APC governors, campaign organisation claims 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More