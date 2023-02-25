Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Saturday cast his vote at Sagba Abogunde 2, ward 2, unit 9 at exactly 8.42 a.m in his polling booth at Ede in Ede North, Osun state.

Senator Adeleke was the first voter to cast his vote at the polling booth.

Speaking, after his voting, the governor expressed his satisfaction that, the exercise was going on peacefully as expected.

He said, I am happy to see my people, you are there when I want to join the queue and they say no I should go to vote that show they gave me the vote of confidence to go ahead to do my civic duty and I really love them and appreciate them for that honour.

‘The atmosphere is beautiful, I can see the sign of victory already.”

“Your governor (Adeleke) is doing very well, I’m attending to the need of our people in the state that is why everywhere is peaceful, every workers are receiving their salary and I’m fixing all the roads, fixing electricity, bore hole where there is no water and everything is going on simultaneously definitely they are happy with their governor.”

“So far so good the whole process is going very well and I believe it will end well.The electorate should be law abiding, election is not do or die affair, let the people decide who they want everything should be peaceful because your governor (Adeleke) believe in rule of law and due process and the electorate should leave their polling units quietly.”

“The BVAS has come stay the INEC has done very well, the president has done very well for signed the new Electoral Law Act, that BVAS is a way to tell us that democracy is here to stay in Nigeria.”

He commended the INEC for the peaceful conduct of the exercise as the exercise was in order as being coordinated by the electoral body.

Senator Adeleke who also commended the presence of security operatives whom he said, were at alert to carry out their lawful assignment, stated that, as the programme is going, he had no doubt that, the exercise would be crisis free one.





The governor however charged people of the state to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and give peace a chance during and after the exercise.

Meanwhile, investigations conducted round the town revealed that, there was large turn as residents and inhabitants trooped out enmass to perform their civic rights.

Electorate had arrived their polling units as early as 7.00 a.m of the day to perform their voting rights.