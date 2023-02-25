Sandra Nwaokolo

In a rather disappointing turn of events, the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, was unable to cast his vote at his Shettimari polling unit 001 in Lawan Bukar ward of Maiduguri metropolis on Saturday, February 25.

This was as a result of the glaring absence of election officials at the designated polling unit.

Shettima, who had arrived at the polling unit around 10 a.m., was met by a sizable number of other voters who were also eagerly awaiting the arrival of the officials and election materials.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was in attendance to offer his support to the APC Vice Presidential hopeful. However, after waiting patiently for about 10 minutes, they both had to leave without being able to exercise their civic duty.

Meanwhile, voting activities had already kicked off in several other polling units located within the metropolis, with reports of seamless and incident-free exercises. This recent development has once again highlighted the need for proper planning and organization by relevant authorities to ensure that such occurrences are avoided in future elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…