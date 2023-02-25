Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have cast their votes in polling unit 14 in the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections ongoing across the country.

He also commended the process so far for being seamless.

The vice president and his wife, both from Ikenne, voted at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:15 am while accreditation of voters and voting commenced at 8:35am.

The VP and wife arrived at the unit at 9:54a.m; got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 9:58 a.m. and voted at 10am.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday





Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…