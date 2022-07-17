Osun federal lawmaker, Wole Oke, hails Adeleke’s victory 

​• Says victory good omen for 2023 general elections

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The Member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Busayo Woke Oke, on Sunday hailed the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of the state at the just concluded governorship poll, describing it as a good omen for the Party in the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen shortly after Senator Adeleke was declared the winner of the poll, Oke who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Account commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security Forces and President Mohammad Buhari for a peaceful poll in Osun State despite all odds.

According  to him, “I wish to congratulate my dear brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke for his victory, the National Working Committee  of our Party, the National Campaign Council, my constituency, Ijesha  North, Party leaders, our traditional, Religious leaders and the good people of Osun state for making this to happen despite all odds

” It is a good omen of what to come for Nigeria as a Nation at the coming general elections Osun People have spoken On July 16 and God has accepted it come 2023 again Nigerians will speak again, He will hear us because God can not, does not exist.  Many thought victory was impossible for PDP in Osun but proved them wrong, and it happened”

Honourable  Oke noted that the victory of the party at the poll was a product of mass mobilisation and a grand coalition of people of Osun state against bad governance and insensitive leadership.

While thanking the people of Osun State for endorsing and affirming Ademola Adeleke’s governorship, he advised the APC  to accept and respect the decision of the people to the change of government in the state, saying that the election has come and gone but Osun State remains our common heritage.

