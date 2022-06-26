Osun election will be better than Ekiti, INEC chairman assures

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has assured that the July 16 Osun State governorship election would be better managed in terms of logistics than the Ekiti election held last weekend.

Professor Yakubu gave the pledge on Saturday in Abuja.

The occasion was the Youth Vote Count awareness campaign concert held at the old parade ground, Abuja.

It was organised by the electoral body in collaboration with European Union and YIAGA Africa.

He assured the youths to continue to show interest in the democratic process by seeking to register to vote even as he dropped the hint that the Continuous Voters Registration would be extended.

He said:” The youth want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30 for as along as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you. In the last five days, we have registered over 14000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines”

“Also, by next Monday, we will deploy more machines to register Nigerians. We won’t stop registration until we are satisfy that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.

“When will your PVCs be ready for collection? PVCs will be ready for collection latest by October this year long before the election. I want to thank you for making the PVC the most popular Identification Card.

“Ekiti governorship poll is good, Osun will be better and 2023 general elections will be the best. Your votes will count. For those who are yet to register, kindly do so to vote





Ambassador Samuela Isopi, Head of the EU delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), appealed to the youths not to succumb to financial inducement to sell their votes as she noted that they have the number to change the narratives in terms of who wins elections.

“This is the start of a great change. We can feel the energy. Nigerians are mobilizing and there is this feeling that this time they are ready to be driver of change. You have the Power to drive positive change. Get your PVC and use it. Your votes will count and don’t give up your power. don’t sell your votes because if you sell your votes, you sell your future.

“Go out and challenge your leaders and stand for your values. This is the way to build democracy, to have a better governance and a better Nigeria. The EU will stand by you and by all Nigerians to make Nigeria’s democracy stronger.”

