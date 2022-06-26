Pastor Kumuyi launches inter-religion youth empowerment programme

Deeper Christian Life Ministry has launched an empowerment the programme titled, “Young Eagles Soaring (YES),” to engage the youths in the country in professional skills.

The programme attended by thousands of youths which cut across religion line was flagged off by the Superintendent of the Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, at the Deeper Life Camp ground, Eyenkorin in Asa local government area of Kwara State.

The programme according to the Church involved teenagers, students, Corps members and young adults.

The Pastor, who was in the state for a seven-day crusade, said that his mission was meant to be a blessing under special supernatural deliverance for everyone through Christ.

“My mission is to engage the youth, not just the Christian youths or Muslim youths. I want to open the eyes of the young people and show them who they can be and what they can be, and refocus them,” he said, adding that the programme had been inspired by some of my recent engagements with young people out of Nigeria.”

Addressing the youth, Kumuyi who said that every human being created by God has one talent or another m, said that they should make use of their talents to excel in life.

“I charge you to be like an Eagle that flies and soars in the sky with determination. You have the grace to be an achiever, be a goal getter, look at models and exhibit endurance,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, Professor Olurotimi Fayeye, head, Campus Coordinator of the programme said that the programme is important because of the limitations that people are facing, adding that it is necessary to let them know what they can achieve in life and how to go about it.

Fayeye, a professor of Animal Science at the University of Ilorin said that the Superintendent of the Church enlightened the youth by opening their eyes on what they can do and how to achieve it.





“Pastor Kumuyi gave them information which is the first level of how to achieve their goals in life. That is how the programme is viewed, it is an eye opener for the youth and the Pastor has told them to be determined and soar like an eagle.”

He said that the programme is sustainable and global, adding that the youth would attend the programme monthly through the Impact Academy.

State Coordinator of Deeper Life School outreach in the state, Dr. Sunday Adewara, said that the youth would be taught practical solutions to equip them for their future careers.

