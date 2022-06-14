Osun 2022: Ogunbiyi promises 100,000 new jobs, to pay outstanding pensioners’ gratuities in 6 months

The governorship candidate of Accord in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, said that he will tap into the state’s natural endowments to create 100,000 jobs new jobs in the first year of his administration should he win the July 16th governorship polls in the state.

Dr Ogunbiyi, who said this on Tuesday, added that all outstanding gratuities of pensioners in the state would be settled by him within six months of the inauguration of his government.

The Accord Party governorship candidate said he had proved his mettle in the corporate world where he created jobs and said he would replicate the same feat as Osun State governor by creating jobs through agriculture, mining, arts, sports and entertainment.

Dr Ogunbiyi said he would mobilise local and foreign investors who would partner with his government to establish viable companies across the state.

He said, “I am a giant myself in the corporate world. We know what to do to create jobs. I have over 5,000 people working in the companies I established. We are in Nigeria, Liberia, Niger and Cameroon.

“I am coming to offer my expertise to help our state. If we unleash the potentials in this state and tap the resources we have, we will be presenting a budget of one trillion naira.”

He added, “When we say Osun State has a lot of potential, a lot of opportunities out there, it takes the discerning eye, it takes the intelligentsia, it takes the man that has the capacity, it takes an entrepreneur like myself to be able to identify them, and we have identified them. I have produced what I can call a manifesto. I don’t think Osun people have seen a manifesto in the last 15 years. We have produced a manifesto, which is my contract of engagement with Osun people, and it contains what and what, which area we are going to touch in our first term.

“Look at sports. We have Osogbo Stadium, when was it last used? Tell me one person that has been produced in Osun State in athletics, boxing, football or in judo and it is because they have totally killed that industry.

“We will change all of that. We will revive sports in Osun State, we will grow the economy by seizing the opportunities provided by Nollywood and entertainment generally to create wealth for the people.”





He also reiterated his commitment to full autonomy of the state local governments’ authorities where elected administrators would be in charge, as “councils’ elections would be conducted within six months of our government.”

