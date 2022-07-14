Osun 2022: NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers and men to the state towards ensuring peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the polls.

The officers are deployed to cover the 3,763 polling units, collation centres, flashpoints as well as critical national assets and infrastructure in all the 31 Local Government Areas of the State, a statement by the NSCDC Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, said on Thursday in Abuja.

The Commandant General explained that the deployed personnel were derived from the national headquarters and nine State Commands; Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and Edo to supply manpower for the election.

He stated that the objectives of the Corps in the forthcoming elections were to create a secured environment for its successful conduct and enhance the general security in the State before, during and after the election.

He explained that personnel had attended various workshops on best practices during elections.

Audi added that they have also been acquainted with the provisions of the Electoral Act as regards Rules of Engagement, hence, must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code, Standard Operating Procedure and above all, a display of professionalism and a high sense of discipline throughout the election.

“This robust operational order has been activated to ensure a hitch-free exercise and guard against molestation and intimidation of the electorates by hoodlums or party thugs,” he said.

He further hinted that in readiness for the election, the Corps’ undercover personnel from the National Headquarters have joined their counterparts in Osun State for covert operations to nip any security compromise in the bud.

He also assigned Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi to oversee the election exercise while designating Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Operations, Philip Ayuba, Zonal Commander (Zone J), Fasiu Adeyinka and Commandant Special Duties, Oliver Ugwuja to serve as field Commanders monitoring each senatorial district of the state.

According to him, to ensure that critical assets of the government are not vandalized by criminal elements before, during and after the election, there would be deployment of the Anti-vandalism Squad, Critical National Asset protection unit and other special forces to all key points in the State to protect them against vandalism, damage or arson.

He stressed that a pool of officers shall be drawn from Special Forces, such as Arms Squad Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Unit (CBRNE), the Special Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, K9 and SWAT Unit, different from the regular conventional personnel, in order to have a successful execution of the assignment.

He reiterated the Corps’ readiness to partner sister agencies to ensure a hitch-free poll and to guarantee a crime-free environment to enable eligible voters to exercise their voting rights.

He warned all personnel deployed to remain apolitical, stressing that whoever is found perpetrating unethical conduct would certainly face sanctions.





