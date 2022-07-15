Osun 2022: All eyes on us, remain neutral, vigilant, INEC Chairman pleads with Staff

As the Osun State electorate exercises their civic responsibility this weekend, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has urged members of staff of the commission to redouble their efforts to consolidate the feat achieved in the recent Ekiti State governorship election.

This was contained in a statement by the chairman in Abuja on Friday that recalled the sheer determination, resilience, and competence displayed by all members of staff of the commission which made it possible for them to record success in Ekiti State.

While restating his assurance that adequate logistics for the success of the Saturday election have been put in place, the INEC Chairman appealed to staff who would be directly involved in the weekend election “to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the oath of neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes.”

The statement reads in part:” Exactly 27 days ago, we conducted and concluded the Ekiti Governorship Election that was widely adjudged to be free, fair, credible, and inclusive. The feat was happily an elongation of the earlier successes recorded in Edo and Ondo States on 15th September and 10th October 2020, and in Anambra State on 6th November 2021. The sheer determination, resilience, and competence displayed by all of you, our members of staff, made it possible for the Commission to achieve these lofty goals.

“As you are aware, the Osun State Governorship election will hold on Saturday. I have assured our stakeholders and the people of Osun State that the Commission will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. We have made adequate arrangements for the election. We have promised a level playing field for all. The security agencies have assured us of safety.

“The people of Osun State and Nigerians will understandably hold us to our promise on election day. They will observe our attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls. They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate our recent successes.

“Thank you for all your efforts.”

