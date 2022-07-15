APC, PDP aspirants abandon parties for Labour Party in Imo

Aspirants from both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have dumped their parties for Labour Party to enable them to contest the forthcoming election in the country.

The development is coming after the just concluded primary elections held in the country across parties.

The situation has continued to increase the fortunes of the Labour Party in the state tremendously given the joining into the presidential race by Mr Peter Obi under the platform of the party.

Many politicians who were defeated in their respective political parties and those who have sympathy for Obi have joined Labour Party to swell the number of candidates running for elective positions for 2023 polls.

Among those who lost out in APC during primaries and now carrying the Labour Party flag include Mr Tochukwu Okere for Owerri Federal Constituency; Chikwem Onuoha – Okigwe North, and Charles Ahiz- Imo West senatorial district.

In PDP, many aspirants who lost their elections also pulled out and joined the Labour Party where they want to execute their ambition.

Those involved include serving Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi of Owerri zone who is now in Labour party, Hon. Jeff Ojinika of Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal constituency amount others.

Apart from those who joined earlier, new persons have also joined the Labour party from PDP, and APC.

The latest include Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr), the son of a prominent politician of the Okigwe zone, Sen. Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume.

Araraume Jnr from Isiala Mbano had run under PDP for Okigwe senatorial zone and lost to Chief Emma Okewulonu.

He had from his online website dumped PDP and picked a Labour Party ticket for Okigwe zone.

However, Tribune Online gathered that there are some other popular aspirants who lost in APC and have concluded arrangements to join Labour party.

Again, a staunch member of APC has left the party and picked the ticket of Labour party for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal constituency.





Hon. Joel, a former APC member has also joined the Labour party and would be running for the Imo House of Assembly.

In his response to the development, the Imo State Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Ambrose Onyekwere confirmed to Tribune Online in Owerri on Friday that a lot of aspirants from other political parties have being joining the party for the purpose of contesting elections under the party platform.

He expressed excitement over the development, especially the goodwill being enjoyed by Nigerians and the state.

While assuring their protection in the party, the State Chairman confirmed that Ifeanyi Araraume Jnr has joined the party adding that the party will not fail the state.

He said that the Labour party has credible candidates that will represent the party while assuring that the party will continue to enjoy goodwill from Nigerians and Imo people.

Chief Onyekwere pointed out that what is happening in the party and what they are fighting for is a new order and movement.

