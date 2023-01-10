Osemawe hails Lawmaker over Establishment of Skill Acquisition Centre in Ondo

The Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Dr Victor Kiladejo, has hailed the lawmaker representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde, over the establishment of the ultra-modern Ondo City Skill Acquisition Centre, says this will increase employment opportunities and crime reduction in societies.

The monarch who made the commendation during the inauguration and handed over the

Skill Acquisition Centre to the management of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education said the centre will enable youths in the area to imbibe skills that will make them become self-reliant.

Oba Kiladejo who was represented by the Sasere of Ondo Kingdom, Chief Olusola Adeduro, described skill acquisition as one of the important pillars that help many in actualising their dreams and aid those who are not privileged to work with public or private organisations with academic certificates to have livelihoods.

According to him, the skills acquisition centre had become imperative as it creates an alternative to seeking employment for unavailable jobs amongst the youths, saying an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

He encouraged the youths and other members of the community to take advantage of the project and learn skills that will help them take care of their families.

“Let us take advantage of this centre. As youths, you can use the opportunity to learn important skills that would make our community more productive.

“You should use this opportunity to learn skills that will help you take care of your family. Let this skill acquisition centre not go to waste and become inactive. We should all be part of the growth of Ondo City.”

Speaking, the lawmaker, Hon. Makinde said the skill acquisition centre would in no small measure contribute to the development of the youths and also mitigate youth restiveness and joblessness.

He said he decided to put in place the acquisition centre to check the growing statistics of unemployment bedevilling the country and to reduce youth unemployment and restiveness in the area, as well as generate income for the administrators.

He said the fully equipped development centre consists of several training halls for fashion designing and tailoring, ICT and computer training, Vulcanising training, Hairdressing, Shoe- making, amongst other vocations.





Receiving the centre on behalf of the Management of the Adeyemi University of Education, the Acting Provost, Dr Gbade Ikuejube, appreciated the efforts of Makinde for facilitating the project.

“I appreciate the efforts of our lawmaker, Hon Abiola Makinde for making this a reality. We are also grateful that he reposes enormous trust in us to properly manage this skill centre and on behalf of the University, we thank him.”

