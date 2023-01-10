EMILOKAN: Presidency is nobody’s turn but for Nigerians — Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said that presidency is nobody’s turn as claimed in certain quarters.

Obi who spoke at the Labour party presidential campaign rally in Asaba called on the electorates to take back the country from the clutches of bad leadership that had kept it in bondage for too long.

“Let me say it here, presidency is nobody’s turn. Don’t let anybody tell you is his turn. Rather, as Nigerians, it is your turn to take back your country,” he said.

According to him, the time has come for Nigerians to rise up and put an end to such leadership which he said had plagued the country over the years and chart a new course for future generations.

“Nigeria has become synonymous with suffering. We are suffering in a land of abundant resources.

“Insecurity has become the order of the day. Our teeming youths have no job and you can’t pinpoint any sector of our economy that is working well.

“All this are products of bad leadership and that is why am calling on Nigerians to go to the polls and use their votes wisely because enough is enough,” Obi said.

The candidate who had earlier campaigned in Warri, Agbor said that he and his running mate, Mr. Datti Baba-Ahmed had chosen to rebuild Nigeria and restore the citizen’s belief in the workability of the Nigerian state.

He assured that the Obi/Datti presidency would make education work again and strikes by lecturers would be a thing of the past.





On wealth creation, the LP presidential candidate posited: “You know that am a trader, business is my job. I know how to create wealth, and that is what we will do for Nigeria”.