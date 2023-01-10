‘Gaddafi’ kills pregnant step mother, sister in Kano

“The suspect was arrested in an uncompleted building in an attempt to escape from Kano”

Kano State Police Command has arrested one Gaddafi Sagir, a 20-year-old for allegedly stabbing his stepmother to death with a screwdriver.

Aside from killing his stepmother, Gaddafi also strangled his stepsister to death with her head tie.

The suspect’s father, Sagir Yakubu, of Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State reported the incident to the police after returning home to meet his pregnant wife and his daughter lifeless in the pool of their blood.

The state Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO) Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who released a Statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Dauda, said Gaddafi confessed to having singlehandedly killed the duo.

“On January 7, 2023, at about 11:30 pm, a report was received from one Sagir Yakubu of Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, that he returned home and met his pregnant wife, one Rabi’atu Sagir (25) and her daughter, Munawwara Sagir (8) in a pool of blood motionless.

“And that, he is strongly suspecting his son, Gaddafi.

ALSO READ: CLASH OF TITANS: Scores killed as Boko Haram, ISWAP combatants fight in Lake Chad

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Mamman Dauda, raised and instructed a team of Detectives led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rijiyar Zaki Division to proceed to the scene, rush the victims to Hospital and ensure the arrest of the culprit(s).

“The team immediately went to the scene, cordoned off the area and rushed the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor certified them dead.

“The suspect, Gaddafi Sagir (20) was arrested in an uncompleted building in an attempt to escape from Kano,” he said.





SP Kiyawa however disclosed that the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to having singlehandedly used a screwdriver, stabbed his stepmother on her neck and forehead and strangled her daughter with her head tie until she is no longer breathing.

“An investigation is in progress,” he disclosed.