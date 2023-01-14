Ortom condemns destruction of PDP billboards in Gboko

“Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday condemned the destruction of campaign billboards mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party in parts of Gboko.”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday condemned the destruction of campaign billboards mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party in parts of Gboko.

Unknown hoodlums had on Friday pulled down campaign billboards of governor Samuel Ortom that were planted in strategic places in Gboko town.

Governor Ortom said such an act was capable of triggering avoidable crises in the area and sued for caution on the part of party supporters.

According to the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, the governor noted that no individual or group has the right to pull down campaign materials of political opponents, no matter the circumstances.

The Governor said that democracy guarantees the freedom of participation to everyone and no individual has the constitutional authority to intimidate or harass others.

“He (Ortom) states that the introduction of electronic voting has strengthened the country’s electoral system and anyone who is confident about his chances at the polls should canvass for votes among the people rather than attacking other contestants.

“Governor Ortom urges security operatives to investigate the incidents in Gboko and bring those responsible to justice, to serve as a deterrent to others.

