Ondo  Assembly appeals High Court judgement reinstating Deputy Speaker

Following the ruling of an Akure High Court, reinstating the embattled Deputy Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, the leader of the House on Friday, appealed the judgement of the Court.

The leadership of the State House of Assembly who filed the Stay of Execution said the development became necessary after consultations with its counsels.

Speaking, the Spokesman of the Assembly, Hon. Olugbenga Omole said the House has filled a stay of execution order on the judgement after consultations with its counsels.

Omole said that “Ondo State House of Assembly will continue to conduct its business in line with global best practices based on the rule of law, strict adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and House Rules and Procedures.

“Consequently, we wish to reiterate that Iroju Ogundeji was validly impeached by members in line with extant rules and procedures.

“We have taken necessary steps to remedy the situation by Challenging the High Court ruling at the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Akure Division to set aside the judgement, filled a process for an order staying the execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed against the decision of the High Court, and an order of injunction pending appeal restraining whosoever from giving effect to the judgement pending the determination of the appeal before the Court of Appeal.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that as of yesterday 11th January 2023 when the ruling was made Hon. Iroju Ogundeji is no longer a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly following the unanimous resolution of members on the 31st March 2022 which declared his seat vacant as the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

“It should be noted that Iroju Ogundeji is currently challenging that decision in the court.

“We wish to enjoin Iroju Ogundeji and his co-travellers to exhaust the judicial process up to the highest point of adjudication rather than resort to media propaganda.

“While assuring the public and in particular, the good people of our dear Sunshine State of our commitment to continue to join hands with the Government of Ondo State to better a lot of the citizens of the State.”





READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ondo Assembly appeals High Court judgement reinstating Deputy Speaker