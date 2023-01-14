NGOs train schoolgirls on safe menstrual hygiene practices, donate free sanitary pads

UK-based non-governmental organisations, Being A Muslim Black Girl (BMBG) and the Feed The Vulnerable Families in Nigeria Foundation (FTVF) have trained students at Wesley Girls Secondary School, Alagomeji, Yaba on safe menstrual hygiene practices.

At the event, the students were exposed to diseases that occur in unhygienic females during their monthly flows while advising them on the types of foods to consume and not to take during the period.

The participating students who were also given free sanitary pads were educated on how best to use them

BMBG founder, Khadeejah Kuku, enlightened the students about premenstrual syndromes (PMS) which refer to the symptoms that come a few days before the period and how they change the mood and emotion of a lady during that period.

She listed the symptoms to include dizziness, headache, lower abdominal pain, cervical pain, nausea, acne, mood swings, etc, adding that the symptoms vary depending on each person’s body system and thereby also affect their daily activities and how they relate with others.

FTVF representative at the event, Mariam Kasali, who spoke on personal hygiene advised the students to always change their sanitary pads at least three times a day irrespective of their types of flow.

She added that by doing so, the cervical organ will be free from diseases, especially yeast infection which is very deadly and can result in extreme pains and persistent itching.

She also advised them to always wear light-weighted pants to allow a breeze into the private part to avoid offensive odour and infections, while enlightening them on proper pad disposal after use.

Kasali also told the students that the menstrual cycle changes in a number of days due to normal age-related hormonal changes and other factors including stress, lifestyle, medications and certain medical conditions.

