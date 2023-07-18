The Oro community in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State will host a grand reception on Saturday, 22nd July 2023, in honour of the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Olayiwola Mohammed, in the ancient town of Oro.

According to a statement by the National President of the Oro community, Professor James Bababode Bojuwoye, through the National Publicity Secretary, Adebayo Olodan, the reception is being organised to show appreciation to the ex-minister for his diligent service to the nation for eight years and his immense contributions to the development of Oro, its people, and its surroundings.

Bojuwoye, a professor of Medicine, described Alhaji Lai Mohammed as a son who has made his community proud as one of the standout ministers in the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National President of the community listed several projects facilitated by the ex-minister for Oro, including an 80-bed mother and child hospital, extensive repairs of the road network, provision of solar lights, a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation, an ICT lab at Oro Grammar School, and drilling of boreholes.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Homecoming Reception Committee, Mr Tunde Adeboye, has assured that his team has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch-free event.

He mentioned that some of the activities lined up for the event, which will commence at 10:30 am on Saturday, include cultural displays by the youth, goodwill messages, and presentation of gifts to the ex-minister.

Dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Traditional Council of Chiefs from Oro and Esie, members of the National Executives of Oro Community, Oro women and youth wings, Oro Community zonal executives, the leadership of Oro Legacy Consultative Forum (OLCOF), as well as family, friends, and associates of Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…