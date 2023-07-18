In its quest to gather accurate data on the spread of artisans across the country, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) commenced the registration of such artisans in all 20 LGAs of Bauchi State on Tuesday.

Lawan Yaya, the Bauchi State Coordinator of the NDE, stated that the nationwide registration of artisans was directed by the Director General of NDE, Malam Nuhu Fikpo.

The purpose is to provide the directorate with a comprehensive understanding of the distribution of artisans nationwide.

During the commencement of the exercise, Lawan Yaya explained that the decision was made to better plan for artisans and create business opportunities for them in their respective crafts.

“NDE aims to establish a database for all artisans nationwide to facilitate collaboration with the informal sector. This will enable the NDE to connect them with our trainees for seamless training and skill acquisition,” he said.

He called on artisans to cooperate with the NDE and register in order to support the beneficiaries of the program.

Speaking to reporters, Kayode Ojo, the Secretary of the Association of Vulcanisers of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter, appealed to the federal government for assistance in procuring equipment for the effective execution of their profession.

Kayode Ojo expressed, “We anticipate tangible outcomes from this exercise. Many of our members are passionate about their jobs, but they require government assistance to perform optimally since they lack the capacity to purchase all the necessary equipment.”

He further appealed to the NDE and the federal government to assist them with the provision of necessary equipment.

