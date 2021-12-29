Ori: Of the physical head and predestination

THE term, Ori literally means ‘head,’ which as Oyeronke Olajubu (2003,33) explains, “is conceived by the Yoruba as a representation of the inner essence in humans; it sympblises the individual’s essential nature – the person’s ori-inu or ‘inner head’ as distinct from the physical.

Ori is also a symbol of Olodumare, the creator and the essential personality – it is part of the body, the soul of each individual and way of life. Hence, it exists in every human being and every living thing. It is our spiritual connection to Eledumare/Olodumare.

God (Eledumare) created us through destiny and gave us ori. It helps us to achieve our aims in life. For instance, one may have the feeling that things are not going on well, that we may not know the way forward. This is the period one needs to appease his/her Ori to be present and attentive so that he/she can have spiritual balance in life.

Alignment with our ori brings inner peace, inner fulfillment and satisfaction in our lives. It reduces negative vibes.

Furthermore, it is evident in Yoruba sayings that “Ori gbe eni naa,” meaning a man’s head made him prosperous. But if it is the other way round, Yoruba will say, “Ori eni naa gba’bode,” meaning his head disappointed him. This belief explains the mysteries that surround the success or failure of any man on earth as explained earlier. The veracity of this belief in predestination highlighted in the Yoruba wise sayings which also states that “A kunle, a yan eda, A de’le aye tan, Oju n kan gbogbo wa,” with means, “We knelt down (in heaven) and chose our destinies, When we reached the world, we became impatient.”

According to Ade Adegbola, Ori is a spirit whose potency lies between that of God and that of a man.

Now, in order to connect with one’s ori, embrace it in the morning, stroke it and ask for good things with a loving determination. This is the simplest way. It is believed that regular connection with Ori also provides a deeper, more secure sense of self that allows one to align with one’s deepest guidance.

In worshipping Ori, there are several ways to do it. It is about conversation with one’s Ori. Deep conversation with a loving determination is the first and simplest way to worship one’s ori.

The other way to worship Ori involves certain procedures and these are performed by certain people who are qualified to do it. In the philosophy of Orisa, ori is the first divinity—the first energy which needs to be worshipped.

Our individual Ori is the one that creates conditions for all other divinities, regardless of the religion we profess.

Adetunji is Principal Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

