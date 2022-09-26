Organisers target over 700 entries for LAIF 2022

ORGANISERS of the annual Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF), the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), have stated that the number of entries, expected for this year’s edition of the award, would be a significant improvement on the over 700 entries recorded last year.

The chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Mr Lanre Adisa, expressed the optimism in Lagos, recently, at a media briefing meant to unveil this year’s edition of the awards.

While expressing the board’s appreciation to the present leadership of the association and other relevant stakeholders for keeping the creative award ‘alive’, Adisa noted that such support had gone a long way in enhancing the credibility and equity of the award.

He added that the decision to tag the 2022 edition of the award, slated for November, this year, in Lagos, ‘All Ideas Are Welcome’, stemmed from the need to involve all communications of significant impact, including those outside the nation’s IMC’s space.

Adisa stated that the award had continued to evolve, noting that the public health crisis of 2020 had also helped the board in repositioning the awards and enhancing seamless participation for agencies and individuals.

The Noah’s Ark’s boss added that one of the high points of this year’s event is the board’s determination to extend the frontiers of the awards, to involve works from the neighbouring West African country of Ghana, in its quest to give the festival a global flavour.

Commending the awards jurors for ‘staying the course’ in the past three years, the President of the Association, Mr Steve Babaeko stated that the jury, comprising notable stakeholders in the nation’s advertising space, was carefully chosen so as to enhance the industry’s confidence in the Awards process.

He commended members of the board for the glaring successes they had recorded over the years, despite the huge challenges facing the sector.

The AAAN’s boss added that the festival had continued to enjoy increased public acceptance, as evidenced by the quality and quantity of entries received annually, from the industry.

