Oranyan festival, avenue to celebrate legacies of our past heroes — Archbishop Ladigbolu

The Coordinator of the 10th Oranyan Festival in Oyo town, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu (rtd) has described the yearly celebration as an avenue to celebrate the legacies of the past heroes in the Yoruba race and the world at large.

Ladigbolu said this on Saturday while playing host to Yoruba people in Nigeria and in diaspora during the finale of the one week celebration of the 2022 Oranyan festival, which held at the Aganju Forecourt of the Alaafin’s palace.

He said: “The Yoruba people, particularly the Oranyan Dynasty has done so much for the world. So, we have to be recalling to our children, the exploits of our heroes past, so that they too can aspire to excel them in whatever endeavors they are engaging in.

“Essentially, that is what Oranyan festival has been doing for the Yoruba nation in the last 10 years.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s festival, Ladigbolu said: “This is a celebration with mixed feelings. It is a mixed feelings of soberness, pain and celebration, because Kabiyesi Iku Baba Yeye lived a good life; and he has left indelible legacies for us to celebrate. This informs our choice of theme: The indelible legacies of Alaafin Adeyemi III. It pains us that he is no more but he left behind things for us to rejoice and celebrate over.”

The highlight of the event is the conferment of Alaafin’s Oranyan Medal of Honour on Prof Bode and Erelu Dr. Anu Esuola for their humanitarian and diplomatic services to Yorubaland and Nigeria.





While receiving the award on behalf of her family, Erelu Dr Anu Esuola expressed appreciation for the recognition given to her by the committee of the festival.

She advised Yorubas in Nigeria and in diaspora to pass on traditional values to their children.

“It is good to raise our children to know the Yoruba culture and tradition. It is very important because we don’t want us to lose our identity.”

The event had a plethora of outstanding Yoruba people being honoured. Among are, Chief Mrs. Iyabo Ogunmola, Chief Kolawole Aderoju (a.k.a. Akuko Alaafin), Alhaji Razaq Ewedje from Benin Republic, Engineer Idris Adeoye, Alhaja Aduke Latifatou, founder, “Awa Omo KaaroOojire”, Egbe Gbobaniyi of Pobe Kingdom.

Others are the Ewe Community of Lagos State, and Pobe Community of Bénin Republic, and some school children, amidst several cultural displays.