JUST IN: 4-storey building collapses in Uyo

A four-storey building under construction has reportedly collapsed at Aka Road in the heart of Uyo main town, Akwa Ibom State Capital.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 6:00 pm on Saturday.

At the time of filing this report, no life has been reported to be lost. Residents of the area have made necessary efforts to call on security agencies to ensure calmness is restored in the area.