How my daughter met ‘killer’ Chinese lover – Bereaved mother

Mother of Ummakulsum Buhari, the 23-year-old Nigerian who was allegedly killed by her Chinese lover has narrated how her daughter met the suspect.

Recall that Buhari was killed at Janbulo Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State on Friday night.

The deceased, who was popularly known as ‘Ummita’ attended Kano School of Nursing and Midwifery and was buried around 10 am on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.

While speaking about the incident, the bereaved mother said, “She was my daughter; he (the Chinese man) always comes around wanting to see her and she has been refusing.

“They first met at Shoprite when she went to buy perfume and they exchanged phone numbers. That’s how they started making out on calls.”

According to her, “on that fateful day when he came to our house. He kept knocking on the door. When I was fed up with him hitting the door loudly, I opened the door and he pushed me aside and got in and started stabbing her with a knife.”

“I was shouting for the neighbours to assist us and





“We rushed her to the hospital but before we arrived, she was dead. It happened around 9.30 pm.

“I was at home with her two younger sisters when it happened. Her brother was out and her father is late.

“The unfortunate thing was that it was raining then, people were indoors and couldn’t hear me shouting until when someone came and tried going in through the window.

“She called on the security and the authorities to see to this criminal act. It was a long time since their love affair ended.”