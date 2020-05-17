Open Grazing: Benue arrests 406 herdsmen, impounds 6,842 cattle

Benue State Government has arrested about 406 Fulani herdsmen and impounded 6,842 cattle since December 2018.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Makurdi at the weekend, the Commander of the State Livestock Guard, Mr Linus Zaki said that the arrested herdsmen were handed over to police authority for onward prosecution in the court of law.

Benue State Government had established the Livestock Guard to enforce the state anti-open grazing law is established.

According to the livestock commander, 6,331 of the impounded cattle were cows and 511 were sheep.

Zaki vowed that the guards will continue to ensure that the anti-open grazing law is fully implemented in the State.

“The Guard since December 2018 to date, arrested 406 herdsmen and handed them over to the Police. We have impounded over 6,331 cows and 511 sheep during this period.”

The guard commander said that the combined efforts of the Livestock Guards and the Agro-Rangers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC helped in achieving the feet.

Zaki explained that since it’s men don’t carry arms they have to collaborate with the Agro-Rangers to face the herdsmen who are always armed.

While acknowledging the collaborative effort of the Operation Whirl Stroke as well as the effort of Civil Defence Corps Agro Rangers, Zaki said their support in the fight against herdsmen attack of Benue communities have helped in reducing the crisis between farmers and herdsmen.

