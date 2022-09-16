Open defecation: Kano to facilitate building of toilets in houses

By Kola Oyelere | Kano
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano State government has stressed the need for the  people to build toilets in their homes to curtail the menace of open defecation which spreads other infectious diseases in the state.

The state government  also said it would soon validate eight local government areas to make them open-defecation-free areas.

The  selected  local government areas include Bichi, Dawakin Kudu, Kumbotso, Takai, Gwarzo, Madobi,  Kabo as well as Minjibir.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Lamin Sani Zawiyya,  said  this while distributing sanitary items to  the heads of  water environment and sanitation hygiene’s departments (WESH), in the 44 local government areas of the state  at the ministry’s conference room in Kano.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of  WESH’s department, Alhaji Yahaya Nuhu Amasaye Gado da Masun Daura, said that hygienic condition would promote healthy living and stressed  the need for the  masses to support the government on the initiative.

He  also added that N500,000, would be provided  monthly to the local government validated for minor repairs of the public toilets, supply of water to sanitise them as well as provision sanitary materials to keep them clean and tidy.

“There is the  need for the local government and other relevant stakeholders to  unite for   successful deliberations of having behavioural  change of such a trend,’’ the commissioner  said.

Zawiyya confirmed that the state government would not relent in achieving the desired objective of making the state an open- defecation-free- state.

Earlier, the deputy  director of the department, Hajiya Saddika Faruk, had  commended the heads of  WESH section in the 44 local government areas  and urged them to continue  to support the initiative.

Also,  the head of WESH’s department in Kura Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmad Umar Wangara,  commended the state government for the gesture and promised to use the materials properly.

