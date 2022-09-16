Open defecation: Kano to facilitate building of toilets in houses

Kano State government has stressed the need for the people to build toilets in their homes to curtail the menace of open defecation which spreads other infectious diseases in the state.

The state government also said it would soon validate eight local government areas to make them open-defecation-free areas.

The selected local government areas include Bichi, Dawakin Kudu, Kumbotso, Takai, Gwarzo, Madobi, Kabo as well as Minjibir.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Lamin Sani Zawiyya, said this while distributing sanitary items to the heads of water environment and sanitation hygiene’s departments (WESH), in the 44 local government areas of the state at the ministry’s conference room in Kano.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of WESH’s department, Alhaji Yahaya Nuhu Amasaye Gado da Masun Daura, said that hygienic condition would promote healthy living and stressed the need for the masses to support the government on the initiative.

He also added that N500,000, would be provided monthly to the local government validated for minor repairs of the public toilets, supply of water to sanitise them as well as provision sanitary materials to keep them clean and tidy.

“There is the need for the local government and other relevant stakeholders to unite for successful deliberations of having behavioural change of such a trend,’’ the commissioner said.

Zawiyya confirmed that the state government would not relent in achieving the desired objective of making the state an open- defecation-free- state.

Earlier, the deputy director of the department, Hajiya Saddika Faruk, had commended the heads of WESH section in the 44 local government areas and urged them to continue to support the initiative.

Also, the head of WESH’s department in Kura Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmad Umar Wangara, commended the state government for the gesture and promised to use the materials properly.

