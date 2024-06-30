Lagos State Government has assured that the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge will be completed before the end of this year, saying that the contractors were working assiduously to ensure the completion of the project as well as other projects across the state to meet the set target.

The Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and other arterial roads connecting the bridge were conceptualised to solve major traffic issues and provide alternative routes for motorists plying Toyin, Allen, Opebi to access Ojota and those from Maryland to connect Ikeja and its environs when completed.

The Special Adviser (SA), Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, gave this assurance at the weekend during inspection of five strategic road infrastructure projects being constructed by the state government, saying that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to the completion of all ongoing road and bridge projects across the state even the weather had slowed down the spate of works on construction sites.

The Special Adviser, accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and other officials, during the tour, inspected other ongoing projects, including the construction of Abiola-Onijemo link Road with bridge, Ikeja Urban Regeneration Project spanning five kilometers, consisting of five roads such as Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Oba Dosunmu, Sobo Arobiodu and Sasegbon streets.

They equally inspected the Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road at Maryland, as well as Agidi Demurin and Church Street Network in Kosofe Local Government Area as well as the Saint Finbarrs Road (UNILAG to Abule Okuta- Soluyi).

“This tour is part of our effort to ensure that all our contractors are up and doing. Most of the projects have recorded very commendable progress and be as it may, the major challenge in time is the issue of the rain. The issue of the weather is very critical, however, I assure you that public works are up and running,’’ Daramola said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Omotoso, expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing works on project sites at various completion stages, saying that the state government had been engaging youths and students to be abreast of new trends in technology.

Omotosho noted that the contractors notwithstanding the rains, were committed to meeting deadlines, saying that it was equally a testimony that Governor Sanwo-Olu was not resting on his oars.

“We have been going around since morning and what we have seen is the testimony to the fact that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not resting on his oars.

“There are so many things that have been completed and so many in the pipeline like we saw that despite the rains, contractors were at work, it shows that we’re forging ahead despite the weather,” Omotoso said.

One of the students serving as interns on the construction site, Apologun Onetere, said during the inspection tour of projects that the experience had been thrilling, adding that it was so refreshing to see things in practice.

“I have learnt a lot about piling which is the foundation of building a bridge. It’s so refreshing to see things in practice. I appreciate this experience,” he said.

According to the 400-level student of Babcock University, the various constructions, which he described as “iconic projects” demonstrate the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure, driving economic growth, and transforming the state into a hub of innovation and progress.

“These iconic projects demonstrate the administration’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure, driving economic growth, and transforming the state into a hub of innovation and progress,” the intern said.

