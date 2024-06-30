National Environmental Standards, Regulations and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in partnership with TGED foundation has called on residents and stakeholders in Ekiti state to be conscious of their activities towards ensuring sustainable a environment.

Speaking during an event in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital in commemoration of the year’s World Environment Day at the weekend, NESREA acting state coordinator in Ekiti field office, Gbenga Akinola explained that the agency was committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders and organisations towards ensuring the protection of the environment for sustainable development in the society.

At an event with the theme, Land Restoration, Desertification and Resilience, stakeholders include security agencies, National Emergency Management Agency, Farmers, government officials, among others.

Akinola lamented that due to activities of people on the environment, the society has been faced with health, agricultural, and other challenges, calling on the people to support the efforts of the agency and TGED foundation in the interest of the society.

He said, “What we intend to achieve as an agency in line with the directive given by our Director General is that we should sensitise the people, let them know the effects of their activities on the environment.

“According to the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, Land Restoration, Desertification and Resilience, there is a long effect of our actions on the environment and that is why we brought together stakeholders across all sectors to brainstorm and forward the resolutions to the headquarters in Abuja.”

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of TGED foundation, Oluwaseyi Ebenezer commended NESREA for its efforts at protecting the environment, saying that degradation and other activities were dangerous to lives and livelihoods.

According to her, “As the founder of the TGED Foundation, I am deeply honored to see our vision for sustainable development and environmental stewardship being realized through this important partnership. The degradation of our lands and the encroachment of desertification are not just environmental issues but profound social and economic challenges that threaten the livelihoods of countless families and communities.

“Ekiti, known for its rich cultural heritage and fertile lands, stands at a critical juncture. The urgent need to restore our lands and build resilience against the advancing threat of desertification cannot be overstated. This task requires innovative solutions, community engagement, and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders.

Today’s forum is a testament to our shared commitment to reversing land degradation and fostering resilience. By focusing on sustainable practices, we can restore the health of our ecosystems, support agricultural productivity, and enhance the quality of life for all our citizens.”

On his part, a lecturer in the Science Laboratory Technology, Ekiti State University (EKSU) Dr Oluwole Adeoye revealed that Nigeria contributed about 55 percent making it the highest in deforestation in the world.

While reiterating that the country is blessed with arable lands for agriculture warned that there must be concerted efforts at preserving the land to solve the growing food insecurity in the country.

