Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has condemned in strong terms, Saturday’s bomb attacks in Borno which resulted in the deaths of innocent citizens while several others were variously injured and receiving medical attention at various hospitals.

The condensation was expressed by the Chairman of the NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while reacting to the unfortunate incident.

The Forum Chairman also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, government, and the people of Borno following the tragic suicide attacks in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Inuwa Yahaya described the development as a heinous act, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and left many injured.

Describing the attack as cowardly, he emphasized that such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and progressive society.

“These cowardly attacks by bloodthirsty terrorists will never break the spirit of the peace-loving people of Northern Nigeria and our great nation,” he declared.

The Governor acknowledged the relentless efforts of President Bola Tinubu led Administration in combating terrorism and the pressure being mounted against these criminal elements.

He expressed his firm belief that with sustained efforts and cooperation among security agencies, the menace of terrorism would be effectively curtailed.

“We must ensure that our security apparatus is always a step ahead of these terrorists. Enhanced intelligence and proactive measures are vital in preventing such tragic incidents,” he stated.

The Governor also commended the Borno State Government for its swift response and measures taken to stabilize the situation and reassure the affected communities.

According to him, “Governor Babagana Zulum and his administration have shown exemplary leadership in the face of this tragedy. Their prompt actions have helped in calming the situation and providing immediate relief to the victims.”

Inuwa Yahaya called for collective resilience and unity among the people of Northern Nigeria, saying “We must stand together, undeterred by these acts of terror. Our unity and resolve will ultimately defeat the forces of darkness and ensure lasting peace and security in our region”.

The NSGF Chairman reassured the victims and their families of the support and solidarity of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, stating “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.

He stressed, “The NSGF stands united in solidarity with you and remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure peace and stability prevail across the region and the nation in general, “As contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports on Sunday have it that more of the wounded victims have died as a result of the bomb attack thereby raising the number to not fewer than Thirty.

It was reliably gathered that the death toll rose due to discovery of more dead victims on Sunday as well as death of those receiving medical attention at the hospitals in Maiduguri.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) tagged it, the ‘Situation Report’ (SITREP) of srries of the Bomb blast that occured in Gwoza, today, 29th June 2024.

The DG of BOSEMA, Dr Barkindo M. Sa’idu, wrote, “In my presence, at about exactly 3 pm, the 1st bomb blast in Gwoza occurred, detonated by a female suicide bomber in the midst of the marriage ceremony celebration. It affected more than 30 persons with various levels of injuries and instant deaths.”

He added, “Some minutes later, another blast occurred around General Hospital. Again, at the funeral services (janaiza), another lady rushed onto the congregation and detonated another one with one lot of casualties.”

Barkindo Sa’idu added, “We were in the hospital coordinating the rescue mission, and another one exploded from a female teenager.”

According to him, “So far, 18 deaths comprise children, adult male, females, and pregnant women. 19 seriously injured, were conveyed to Maiduguri in 4 ambulances, 23 are waiting for Military escort in the Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic.”

“I am now coordinating for chopper this night. I have mobilized emergency drugs to complement the shortage of drugs in Gwoza. I am in Gwoza myself,” he added.

The BOSEMA DG lamented, “The degree of injuries ranges from abdominal raptures, skull fractures, and limb fractures. Also, I received a report that there is a suspected suicide bomber in Pulka.”

