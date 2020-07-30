OOU, TASUED generate over N2bn in six months

OLABISI Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, and the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, both in Ogun State, have said they generated over N2 billion as revenue between January and June, 2020.

While OOU said it generated over N1.036 billion, TASUED said it generated N1.011 billion as revenue within the same period.

This, the two institutions claimed, was in their quest to meet the contemporary and future needs of the nation through the training of students who can compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

The vice chancellors of both institutions – Professors Ganiyu Olatunde (OOU) and Abayomi Arigbabu (TASUED) – stated this during the ongoing 2020 budget assessment of the institutions before the members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Professor Olatunde, who was represented by OOU deputy vice chancellor (academics), Professor Deji Agboola, said that the revenue was generated from different revenue sources including tuition fees, contractors’ registration fees, transcripts, acceptance fees, rent of university’s properties, grants and subventions, amongst others.

He listed ongoing projects in OOU within the period to include construction and furnishing of Faculty of Science Building and Faculty of Social Science Building both at the main campus, while the Faculty of Architecture Building was constructed at the Ibogun campus, Agricultural Science Building at Ayetoro, Anatomy/Mobil Building as well as the Animal House Building at OACHS Sagamu campus.

On his part, the TASUED vice chancellor stated that the institution got N277.8 million from internally generated revenue and N733.2 million from grants and aids from the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, with a total of N346.4 million expended on capital projects on the school campus.

Professor Arigbabu said the construction projects include a University Health Centre extension, College of Vocational and Technical Education Building, Postgraduate School Building, Smart Classroom Building, Home Economics Laboratory, and College of Science and Information Technology Laboratory amongst others.

Other tertiary institutions that had their 2020 budget appraised by the lawmakers are Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade; Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo, and Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese.

 

