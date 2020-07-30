Angry mob sets ablaze 3 suspected armed robbers who attacked Oyo bank

THREE members of an armed robbery gang who stormed the First Bank Plc at Okeho, in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Wednesday, met their waterloo after they were set ablaze by an angry mob.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, the armed robbers had stormed the bank at about 4:58 p.m. in a white 18-seater bus and entered the banking hall after using dynamites to blast the bank’s security door.

SP Fadeyi said following the attack, police tactical teams, in collaboration with members of the vigilance team and local hunters, stormed the bank to repel the armed robbers.

He said while the armed robbers were retreating, their vehicle had an accident and it somersaulted, while three members of the gang were arrested.

The police spokesperson, however, said that angry mob descended on the three suspected armed robbers after they attempted to escape from the scene of the accident, setting them ablaze.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, after being informed of the incident, directed all police tactical teams, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF72) and police personnel at Okeho Area Command to go after the other members of the gang who escaped in different directions.

Enwonwu urged residents of the state to go about their normal businesses as the police is ready to deal with the activities of criminals during and after the festive season.