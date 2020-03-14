Ooni’s soccer contest shows grassroots sport is alive in Osun ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the just-concluded Ojaja Principal Cup tournament organised by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II as an indication that grassroots sport is still alive in the state.

Speaking recently at the grand finale of the second edition of the competition held at the Oduduwa College football pitch in Ile Ife, Oyetola, represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Yemi Lawal, commended the monarch for the initiative, pledging the support of the state government for the next edition of the competition.

“I am marvelled by the crowd here; this is an indication that grassroot sport is very much alive in Osun. We as a government will support the next edition to the best of our ability to ensure that our younger ones are well motivated,” he said.

While explaining the roles expected of the government in youth and sports development shortly after the competition, the Assistant Technical Director of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr Siji Olagunju, urged government at all levels in the country to prioritise grassroots sports development and capacity building for Nigeria’s teeming young population.

Prior to the beginning of the grand finale of the competition which took place between Oduduwa College and Progress Academy, Oba Adeyeye juggled the ball around the entire pitch to the admiration of the spectators and guests in remembrance of his heydays at Loyola College days kicked off the game which took place.

At the end of the match, Oduduwa College team emerged victorious for the second time in a row defeating the Progressed Academy team 3-0 to clinch the prestigious principal cup again after last year triumph. Adebiyi Pelumi scored twice while Jeremiah sealed up the win with a well-taken penalty.

As the winner of the tournament, Oduduwa College received a brand new 18-seater bus with additional N500,000 cash price and a chance to participate in the Gothia Cup in Sweden later in the year.

Progress Academy, Modakeke-Ife, won a cash price of N300,000 as the first runner-up while the third-place winner, Fakunle Unity Government High School, Osogbo bagged N150,000 cash prize.

In the individual prize category, Adegbaju Abiodun of Oduduwa College emerged as the next rated player, Adekunle Fatai of Progress Academy received the golden shoe as the highest goal scorer of the tournament while Ogunmefun Anointing of Ife City College went home with the Glove as best goalkeeper.

Abiodun, who couldn’t hide his joy after emerging as the next rated future player, thanked his teammates and Oba Adeyeye for creating a platform for him to show his talents, saying: “In the next five years, I want to see myself playing football in England with Liverpool Football Club.”

The coordinator of the competition, Mr Akinola Martins thanked the Ooni of Ife for his continuous support to the growth of the Nigerian youth and his relentless efforts in uniting and securing the future of Nigeria through sport and education.

He also commended the state government for allowing the competition to stand and other guests for their presence. He then called for support from corporate bodies and other sport loving Nigerians to support the competition for a better tournament in the coming editions.

Among the dignitaries present at the grand finale was the member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the Osun State, Hon Biyi Odunlade, members of Modakeke Progressive Union led by Hon Wale Amusan, traditional rulers and chiefs of Ile-Ife as well as members of Fakunle High School Old Students Associations among others.