Only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed into the country ― Minister

The Federal Government has announced that Nigeria will enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opens its airspace.

What it means is that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to him, the country’s position was informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.

The Minister who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, also disclosed that airlines will be informed on arrangements put in place to ensure that resumption of flights will be hitch-free.

He also stated that for now, only a few flights per day will be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations. The protocols, according to him, would be made public in due course.

He expressed his appreciation to the airlines, Aviation workers, travellers and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding and urged all hands to be on deck in ensuring a successful and efficient resumption of international flight operations.

