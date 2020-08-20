Police rescue 55-year-old man chained for 30 years to log of wood

Kano State Police Command has again rescued another man reportedly confined for a period of 30 years in a solitary room by his relatives on allegation of having a psychiatric problem.

The police command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the victim has been admitted into a medical facility in Rogo Local Government Area. He added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

However, the relatives held the unnamed 55-year-old man, for having a psychiatric problem.

It was also disclosed that the victim was tied to a log of wood in a room with no window.

It will be recalled that last week, the police had rescued one Ahmed Aminu, who was imprisoned by father for seven years and another, 30-year-old who was also held for 15 years by his father.

