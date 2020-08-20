The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Thursday directed all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise into the Force to proceed for physical and credential screening, scheduled to hold between August 24, 2020, and September 6, 2020, across the federation.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to the statement, “The applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory basic requirements: National Identity Number (NIN); original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ level result(s), Certificate of Origin and birth certificate/declaration of age – neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

“Other requirements are: a printout of application submission confirmation page and duly completed guarantor’s form while any candidate who fails to present (i – iv) above, will not be considered for the screening.”

The statement further disclosed that the screening exercise would take place at designated locations within each state and the FCT. Detailed and specific guidelines for each state will be announced by the police public relations officers in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

It quoted the IGP as reiterating that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation and assured that the process would be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

The statement, however, advised the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants.

