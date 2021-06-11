Onitsha businessman kidnapped in Imo

An Onitsha-based, Anambra State, a businessman, who hails from Imo State, Mr. Chimezie Okpara, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Umudurunna village, Abba in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

Okpara, who happened to be the chairman of Onitsha branch of his town’s union was said to have returned home for the burial ceremony of his brother’s father-in-law in a neighbouring village, when the incident happened.

A source told Tribune Online that the victim went to Eke Ego markets in a neighbouring Okwelle community to purchase items for the ceremony when he was kidnapped

Saturday Tribune further learnt that while on his way back from the market, Okpara accompanied by Uju, his cousin, did not take cognisance of some men in two Highland SUVs trailing them until they caught up with him along the road, just some few metres to his house.

Uju his cousin who accompanied him to the market said that at a point they noticed two SUVs trailing behind them, but they took no cognisance of any impending danger.

She narrated that both of them had gone to the market to buy goat and all necessary things to attend the burial of father of his brother’s wife and after they had finished all they had gone to purchases, were on their way home when they observed two Jeeps behind them.

According to her, they did not suspect anything, but just some few metres to their house, one of the Jeeps rammed into their car and just as they were contemplating what was amiss, the other double-crossed them.

“We were shouting Blood of Jesus. They came out, heavily armed with AK47 rifles and shot sporadically into the air. They dragged him out and put him into one of the Jeeps and drove away”, she said.

When our correspondent visited Opara’s house at Umudurunna, his wife, Nkeiruka, was so traumatised to talk.

She however said that the kidnappers were yet to make contacts with the family.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer , PPRO,SP Bala Elkana, was not forthcoming with the details of Police efforts on the incident.

