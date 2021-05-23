One way: Taskforce begins prosecution of drivers, forfeiture of vehicles

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has vowed to forthwith commence arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic otherwise known as one way traffic, saying this would be in addition to the forfeiture of such vehicles.

The agency last Friday night impounded 10 vehicles on Muritala Mohammed International Airport Road for driving against traffic.

The Taskforce boss, CSP Shola Jejeloye, gave this vow in a statement made available to newsmen by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Moliki.

According to the statement, the make and registration of affected vehicles that were impounded while Jejeloye was leading his team on routine enforcement of traffic law in the metropolis are; Sinotruck (LND 26 XW), Toyota Corolla (BDG 935 FY), A – Zebra (AGL 18 AH), Ford Limited (PF 3622 SPY), Toyota Matrix (KSF 15 DS), Highlander (LSD 01 GR), Toyota Hiace (GGE 506 XZ), Mini Bus (BDG 484 TC), Toyota Hilux (KJA 392 XT) and Toyota Hilux (AAA 987 ET).

“Further waiting in the area by the team led to the seizure of more vehicles bringing the total to 10,” the statement said.

The Taskforce boss expressed surprise about the unending attitude of some motorists still driving against the traffic in view of the “Impound and Auction Policy” of the state government, vowing that, “forthwith, Taskforce would start prosecuting drivers of vehicles impounded for one way.”

Jejeloye maintained that it was appalling that despite the seizure of vehicles and their auctioning after obtaining the court order, a lot of motorists still drove against traffic, stressing that the agency would completely implement the Traffic Law on driving against the traffic.

Jejeloye insisted that it had become necessary to forthwith begin the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic due to the unyielding stance of many motorists still caught in the act, pointing out that Lagos State Law provided for year imprisonment for the driver of a vehicle impounded for one way as well as forfeiture of such vehicle.

“It is disturbing that you still find many highly enlightened motorists driving against traffic just like the uneducated ones.

“In view of the fact that a lot of lives have been cut short by vehicles driving against traffic, many motorists are still in the habit of driving against the traffic, putting pedestrians and other road users’ lives in danger,” he stated.

Jejeloye said the agency would step up efforts to ensure that perpetrators were made to face justice, vowing that, no one would be spared in enforcing the law forthwith.

It would be recalled that Lagos State Traffic Law stipulates forfeiture of vehicle for driving against traffic along with year imprisonment for a first offender; three years imprisonment and forfeiture of the vehicle to the state and capturing of data and biometrics for 2nd and subsequent offence.

