Let us dialogue, Miyetti Allah tells SOKAPU

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Kaduna State Chapter has extended an olive branch to the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) particularly on the need for the two groups to dialogue.

This was even as it said the era of violence and brutality as solutions to solving problems have since been phased out.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of MACBAN Haruna Usman Tugga and made available to media in Kaduna on Sunday.

According to Tugga, advanced discussion, dialogue and shifting grounds in order to accommodate other tribal groups with opposing views should be deployed by the two groups, adding that SOKAPU should also tread on that path.

Tugga lamented that “SOKAPU as a group is still living and thinking behind civilization. The southern Kaduna tribesmen have not come to terms with the fact that dialogue is the best way out of any conflicts. The southern Kaduna tribesmen have benefited more than the Fulani in term of appointments at the state and federal level.

“Honourably, the Miyetti Allah and its members have been stoic, strong and continued to survive in painful silence with remarkable candour, the umbrella body has never attacked the state or security agencies and even the presidency which have all been doing everything within their powers at their disposal.

“We at the Miyetti Allah have appreciated every efforts that have ever been made by the recognized and patriotic security agencies particularly the Operation Safe Haven headed by a professional and patriotic soldier in person of Major General Dominic Onyemulu and other security agencies operating in the area with government at all levels.

“Emphatically, we want to register in strong terms to SOKAPU and their sponsors who are hiding in the dark that the Fulani tribes and clans are here to stay.

“We are more indigenous, more patriotic, more industrious and much more resilient than them,” the statement reads.

