One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas
One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.
Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, “Fists up! Fight back!”
Austin police and emergency medical services said on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.
ALSO READ: Ooni says Nigeria will overcome COVID-19 as Ife celebrates Osun festival
Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said.
Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.
Reuters.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Will Not Resign, Presidency Replies PDP
The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
Arotile’s Death: NAF Hands Over Suspects To Police
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
COVID-19: Oyo Overtakes Lagos, Records 191 Daily New Cases
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE