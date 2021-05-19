One person shot as protesters attack monarch over years of neglect by Agip

One person was yesterday allegedly shot when the people of Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Council staged a protest against Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over a prolonged power outage, refusal to pay indigenous contractors and failure to meet its corporate social responsibility.

According to an eyewitness account, the supposed protest which began on Sunday 16th May 2020 and lasted till Tuesday eventually snow-balled into chaos when some youths hijacked the protest, attacked the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, while he in a meeting with the protesters to calm frayed nerves.

Tribune Online further learnt that after soldiers attached to the monarch, a former military administrator of old Rivers State, safely took him to his palace, the mob proceeded to the palace, started destroying properties and in the process a soldier in a bid to disperse the mob fired a warning shot that ricocheted off the ground, hitting one of the protesters on the leg.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Brass Clan has condemned the attack on the palace of the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, saying it would not condone any form of disrespect towards its monarch from an indigene or foreigner.

The IYC Brass Clan in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Hello Richard and Clan Representative, Comrade Benjamin Tustin said “our attention has been drawn to the accidental shooting of a protester in the leg by military personnel during a peaceful protest by the people of Twon Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of the state against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over a prolonged power outage, refusal to pay indigenous contractors and non-compliance to its corporate social responsibility in its host Communities.

“From our finding,s the protest which was intended to be a peaceful one was triggered into chaos after some persons hijacked it and started fomenting trouble in the process, which eventually led to the unfortunate attack on our revered Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon Brass.

“We further learnt that in the process of trying to protect His Royal Majesty from the unruly and agitated few, a soldier accidentally shot one of the protesters in the leg and the situation degenerated into anger and heightened the tension in the community.

“Further findings revealed that the shooting took place when some persons hijacked the protest, attack the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, HRM. Alfred Diete-Spiff and went on to destroy parts of his palace.

“As the apex body representing all Ijaw youths in the clan, we condemn in strong terms the brazen disrespect on the King of Twon Brass. We will not condone any attack on his person from anybody, be it an Ijaw person or foreigner.

“As a result, it has become expedient that the leadership of Brass Clan of the IYC to appeal to the people of Brass Kingdom to exercise some calm, while we urge the Nigerian Army to fish out the soldier that shot at the peaceful protester for necessary disciplinary actions.

“We also wish to appeal to the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, HRM. King Alfred Diete-Spiff, to forgive those that acted in error by attacking him and mobilize all leaders from the area to intervene in the matter in a bid to ensuring lasting peace between the people of Twon Brass and Agip Oil Company.”

