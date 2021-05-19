Senate suspends plenary for constitution review

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Senate plenary session for one week.

He said the measure was to enable members of the committee and other senators to attend the zonal Constitution Review sessions which the committee announced will be held on a zonal basis for two days.

The chairman of the National assembly called on all members of the public to take advantage of the zonal hearing and present their strong feeling on how best the Nigerian nation can be run.

He pointed out that the Senate does not hold any view but would be guided by the thoughts of Nigerians in all its submissions along with the thematic areas.

His words: “It is an opportunity to go to the centre nearest to you we are open and plain, we do it have any pre-conceived or predetermined position or anything.

“Issues that Nigerians feel should be addressed to make Nigeria better, to make citizens secured and welfare of our people are utmost in our consideration.

“Because of this so important an assignment by this very important Committee of the Senate, the Cesare will suspend plenary throughout next week.

“This to enable not only the committee members but the rest of us who are not even members of the committee to participate in the exercise.

“Once again we wish the committee a good outing and Nigerians should take every possible opportunity to be there to present whatever they feel strongly about how this country should be better and we are welcoming every shade of opinion, suggestion and issue or the other if they feel the constitution review of the Senate.

The 13 thematic areas to be covered include devolution of powers, qualification of officials of government role of the traditional institution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Senate suspends plenary Senate suspends plenary

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Senate suspends plenary Senate suspends plenary