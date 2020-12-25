One killed, several injured as hoodlums lunch attack on community in Osun

There was pandemonium at Sabo area of Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday night when some hoodlums launched an attack on the residents of the place killing one person and getting many injured in the process.

The pandemonium which reportedly tore the area apart, created palpable tension among those living and trading in the vicinity after it was discovered that, the hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, clubs and other dangerous weapons had invaded the area.

Tribune Online gathered that, the attack cut the Hausa people unaware when a group of people on the pretext that, they wanted to organise a candle procession for one of their loved dead one, threw decorum into the wind and made the atmosphere a troubled one.

Due to the development, shop owners, operators at the place and its environs at Hamadiyya area of the town, hurriedly closed down their shops and ran for their lives.

Details later…