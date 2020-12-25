One killed, several injured as hoodlums lunch attack on community in Osun

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
hoodlums lunch attack
There was pandemonium at Sabo area of Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday night when some hoodlums launched an attack on the residents of the place killing one person and getting many injured in the process.
The pandemonium which reportedly tore the area apart, created palpable tension among those living and trading in the vicinity after it was discovered that, the hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, clubs and other dangerous weapons had invaded the area.
Tribune Online gathered that, the attack cut the Hausa people unaware when a group of people on the pretext that, they wanted to organise a candle procession for one of their loved dead one, threw decorum into the wind and made the atmosphere a troubled one.
Due to the development, shop owners, operators at the place and its environs at Hamadiyya area of the town, hurriedly closed down their shops and ran for their lives.
Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…hoodlums lunch attack  hoodlums lunch attack

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Muslims visit church to celebrate christmas with Christians in Nasarawa

Latest News

One arrested over abduction of Oyo lawmaker’s sister in Ibadan

Latest News

Nigeria is going through hard times of insecurity, criminality, says Speakers’…

Latest News

IGP assigns portfolios to new DIGs

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More