Bi-Courtney Aviation announces death of Mobolaji Salu, Acting Head of Business

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos,Terminal 2 (MMA2) has announced the death of its Acting Head of Business, Mr. Mobolaji Salu.

A statement issued on Friday by Mikail Mumuni, Group Corporate Affairs Manager of the company said Mr. Salu, formerly the Head of Operations of BASL died on Thursday, December 24, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mumuni in the statement quoted the Chairman of BASL, Dr Wale Babalakin SAN as describing the death of Mr Salu as “a big loss to the company, his family and the Nigerian Aviation sector.”

“Bolaji was a hardworking and diligent person who will be dearly missed by the Board, Management and Staff of BASL, his family and his colleagues in the aviation sector in general,” Dr. Babalakin further said.

Mr Salu who joined the services of BASL since its inception is survived by his wife, two children and parents.

Mumuni said the company, working in conjunction with the family will announce the funeral rites of the deceased at a later date.

