Bauchi gov tasks Christians to use celebration for sober reflection 

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has tasked Christian faithful to reflect on the life and times of Jesus Christ who used the whole of his lifetime to preach peace, honesty, love and fear of God in order to have a peaceful society.

According to the Governor, these are true virtues that people are expected to emulate irrespective of their religious beliefs, adding that, Christmas period should be an opportunity for Christians to cultivate the habit of love, respect and harmonious relationship with other members of the society.

The Governor in his Goodwill message on the occasion of the Christmas celebration joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Christians in the state on this year’s celebration.

He also urged the Christian community in the state to use the period of the Christmas celebration to extend hands of fellowship to adherents of other religions for the maintenance of peace and security in the society.

He reiterated the need for mutual understanding and respect for one another as well as peaceful coexistence among other various groups.

Bala Mohammed added that “I want to use this auspicious occasion to on behalf of myself and the entire people of Bauchi State, extend my warm and sincere gratitude and goodwill to Christian brothers and sisters.”

He also said that “As we celebrate Christmas, we should also reflect on our routine activities since the last Christmas, and to use this occasion to pray to God for better things ahead.”

In line with the teachings of Christ, Governor Bala Mohammed called on Christians to strive to be brothers keepers during the Christmas and beyond as it goes without saying that, many of compatriots in the IDPs and other situation of extreme poverty, can do with some show of charity.

The Governor who said that his administration is committed at ensuring the safety of lives and property of all people residing in the state noted that it has demonstrated that through support and effective liaison with security agencies.

“I am glad to inform you that in spite of some security challenges, such as kidnapping/abduction, cattle rustling, insurgency etc, our State is today the safest in the North-East and one of the safest in the country. We will, by the grace of God, continue to ensure that peace is maintained in the State”, the Governor added.

With this development, Bala Mohammed appealed to all and sundry to support and cooperate with the state government by giving useful information on criminals and criminal activities.

He then pleaded with Pastors to use the period to preach against the recruitment of youths into inglorious criminal activities where they often end up as losers for life while the larger society bears the scars of their peril.

On COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor enjoined churches to be in the forefront of the vanguard to vanquish the pandemic by constantly reminding followers of the need to adhere to the NCDC protocols of physical distancing, hand sanitation, wearing of face masks among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Bauchi gov tasks Christians Bauchi gov tasks Christians

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Bauchi gov tasks Christians Bauchi gov tasks Christians

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE