Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

One person has been beheaded and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in a fresh crisis between the people of Oso-Edda, and Amasiri in Ebonyi.

Oso-Edda is in Afikpo South local government area while Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities are in Afikpo North local government area.

The three communities have been having a dispute over land at their boundary for years but it has been managed and curtailed from turning violent till this week.

Details of how the clashes started were still sketchy at the time of this report but sources in the area alleged that the Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri people invaded farm settlement villages in Ọsọ-Edda and started destroying houses, farm produce and every property in sight.

The invasion started on Mondáy and lasted till Wednesday when security agencies stepped in to restore normalcy.

It was learned that one Chima Orji of Idima Autonomous Community in Afikpo South local government was brutally murdered and beheaded.

The head was taken away by the invaders and is yet to be found at the time of this report.

The worst hit is Okporojo village in Oso-Edda which is said to have been reduced to rubbles and ruins.

Four persons were abducted but were later freed after a peace meeting organized by the Chairmen of both councils in conjunction with some Monarchs and Head of Security Agencies in the area.

Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Chima Ekumankama confirmed the incident in a statement.

He described the situation as pathetic and painful and called on the entire Edda clan to remain law-abiding.





He said the situation has been brought under control by security agencies in the State

“I Hon. Prince Chima Ekumankama wishes to call on the good people of Okporojo, Oso and Edda Clan, in general, to remain calm and law-abiding over the unwarranted invading of Okporojo in Oso and other parts of Edda Clan by our neighbours of Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri of Afikpo North LGA where properties, farm produce worth millions of naira and a life was lost.

“The situation is pathetic and painful, thus while I sympathise with all those affected, I implore the good people of Oso and Edda, in general, to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the situation is under control,” he said.

Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Uche Ibiam confirmed the release of the abducted persons.

He said his administration is working with security agencies to contain the situation and prevent a reoccurrence.

Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu said he was waiting for a report from the Police in the area before commenting on the incident.

“Once I get the authenticated information about what is going on there then I will react,” he told our reporter.

