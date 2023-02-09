By-Ishola Michael, Bauchi

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has joined hands with UNICEF, Nigeria Country office to establish a partnership aimed at addressing child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria.

The partnership, which was launched in Abuja on February 9, 2023, will receive support from the Federal Government and will focus on aligning the nation’s poverty reduction strategy with the child and national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

It will also review social sector policies to reduce child poverty, and implementing presidential-level accountability measures for reporting and feedback on child rights and poverty in Nigeria.

Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of NESG, said that: “Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success.”

According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51% of all poor people being children, this means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

He said that, “Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens.”

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, said that: “UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future.”

She added that,”Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realizing this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies.”

“Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society’s long-term stability and prosperity.”

The Media statement was jointly signed by, Ayanyinka Ayan lowo, Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Geoffrey Njoku, UNICEF Nigeria.