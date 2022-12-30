One kidnapped in Cross River community, LGA Chairman denies knowledge

“The Governor is aware, the deputy governor is aware, we have reported to the Nigerian Navy, Police and the Army. Even the Commissioner of police is aware of this case”

Indigenes of Orugban in Erei, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River have decried the kidnap of one Mr Unor Egwu Unor at Ohafia community in neighbouring Abia.

The victim, Unor, is said to have been Kidnapped at farmland, where he was working and was taken to an undisclosed location.

Sources in Erei suspected that the kidnap is linked to the lingering Oil Palm Estate dispute that had led to the continuous communal crisis in the Erai group of communities.

“The Governor is aware, the deputy governor is aware, we have reported to the Nigerian Navy, Police and the Army. Even the Commissioner of police is aware of this case, as I speak with you my community is displaced due to this Crisis”, an impeccable source narrated.

Ada Charles Egwu, Chairman of Biase Local Government Area told Nigerian Tribune that, she had information about the matter when she was contacted.

Although the incident took place on Tuesday, the whereabouts of the victim are yet unknown.

When contacted, a police spokesperson in Cross River State, Irene Ugbo, said, “sources from the community have contacted me, and the command is working out modalities to collaborate with the Biase Police Division to intervene in the situation.”

The kidnapped incident is said to be connected to the lingering Communal dispute, resulting from the Oil Palm Estate Dispute in Erei.

The dispute has caused a lot of damage, life destruction and exile of some members of the Erei communities.





A prominent son of Orugan community in Biase, who pleaded anonymity, said Governor Ben Ayade, his deputy, Ivara Esu, the Nigeria Police, Navy and Army had all been briefed about the crisis but there was no response.

“The Commissioner of police in Cross River is well briefed, he is aware of this, the 13 Brigade in Calabar is aware of the matter, the Nigerian Navy, NNSV is aware, the force headquarters Abuja has been reported to, and even the DSS anti-kidnapping unit has been reported to,” the source added.