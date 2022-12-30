Bolanle Raheem: Police commission suspends disgraced killer officer

“The commission, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police signed by the acting chairperson, Clara Ogunbiyi, stated that the commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect”

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the immediate suspension of the suspected killer cop, ASP Drambi Vandi.

This was contained in a statement signed Thursday by the spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani

This comes after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, recommended that Vandi be suspended for pulling the trigger that claimed Raheem’s life on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos.

“The commission, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police signed by the acting chairperson, Clara Ogunbiyi, stated that the commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit.

He gave the assurance during his visit to the IGP’s office at Police Headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday, December 29.