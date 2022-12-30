NPFL 2022/23: Continental ticket, our target – Olaniyan

“It (the draws) is just like any other draw and It’s normal. We will approach it with all seriousness”

As Nigerians look forward to the January 8, 2023 kick-off date of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) the Executive Chairman, of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan, has said his team is battle ready for the hostilities for the top spot in group A of the abridged league.

Olaniyan, who was speaking with Tribune Sports on the sideline of the draws for the IMC/NPFL 2022/23 football season in Abuja on Wednesday, said the target of the Oluyole Warriors was to finish in the top spot and pick one of the tickets to represent Nigeria in CAF competitions next season.

According to the former lawmaker, the 3SC management is motivating the players ahead of the new season to pick a continental ticket as their bonuses and allowances are being taken care of as when due.

“It (the draws) is just like any other draw and It’s normal. We will approach it with all seriousness. What the management is trying to do is that the moment we are going for away games, we will make sure we arrange their match bonuses and allowances and as they are winning their games, they get their bonuses. This will be a moral booster for the players.





“This we have been doing before now. We did it during the Super 4 in Lagos and that is the way we will continue to do it. When they win their matches home or away, they get their bonuses instantly. I’m sure they will always want to collect their bonuses and keep their salaries. Continental ticket is our target this season and we are going to work on it,” Olaniyan said.

The Oluyole Warriors will play in group A of the abridged league alongside Plateau United of Jos, Nasarawa United of Lafia, Enyimba FC of Aba, and Akwa United of Uyo. Others are Bendel Insurance of Benin, Kwara United of Ilorin, Gombe United, Remo Stars of Ikenne, and El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

The 1995 league champions will open their league account away to Plateau United on January 8, 2023. The IMC has announced prize money of N100 million for league winners.