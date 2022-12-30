Late Obiozor contributed to blossoming of Nigeria’s foreign policy-NIIA DG

“Indeed, his diplomatic engagements had the imprint of a successful blending of theory and practice of international relations”

The Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osaghae has said that the late Professor George Achulike Obiozor contributed greatly to the blossoming of the golden era of Nigeria’s foreign policy as a global leader.

Eghosa, who described the former ambassador as an astute administrator and visioner, said this in a statement issued to Tribune Online on Friday.

The DG noted that George led the Institute along the path of excellence.

Osaghae also described him as one of the Institute’s greatest endowments to Nigeria’s successes in the complex world of international affairs.

“As an astute administrator and visioner, Professor Obiozor led the NIIA along the paths of excellence as a world institute in Africa and contributed greatly to the blossoming of the golden era of Nigeria’s foreign policy as a global leader.

“Indeed, his diplomatic engagements had the imprint of a successful blending of theory and practice of international relations”

“Boy George”, as he was fondly called by members of the NIIA family, was one of the Institute’s greatest endowments to Nigeria’s successes in the complex world of international affairs. He will be greatly missed.” He said.

According to him, Prof. Obiozor was a prolific writer on International Relations with several eminent works to his credit, including Nigeria and the World: Managing the Politics of Diplomatic Ambivalence in a Changing World; The Politics of Precarious Balancing: Analysis of Contending Issues in Nigeria’s Domestic and Foreign Policy; and The United States and the Nigerian Civil War.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa E. Osaghae, on behalf of all past Directors-General, past and present Councils, Fellows, Management, and Staff of the Institute, mourn the passage of H.E. Professor George Achulike Obiozor, CON, a foremost nationalist, scholar, administrator, diplomat, and global citizen.